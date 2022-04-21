Maryam Nawaz attended Imran Khan’s Twitter Spaces session?

ISLAMABAD: A screengrab showing that PML-N Vice-President Maryam Nawaz, besides others, is listening to former prime minister Imran Khan during his Twitter Spaces session is making the rounds on the internet.
The ousted prime minister reportedly broke all the records during his first Twitter Spaces session with nearly 165K people listening at one point the previous night.
Sharing the screengrab of the people listening to the PTI chairman, former deputy speaker Qasim Khan Suri circled the picture of Maryam Nawaz to show that the PML-N leader was also there during the session.
Within hours the picture went viral on social media; however, Maryam’s Political Secretary Zeeshan Malik confirmed to Geo.tv that the screengrab was “fake”. He said that the PML-N vice president did not attend the session which was addressed by Imran Khan.
He also replied to a tweet asking whether the picture was an original screengrab or fake.
