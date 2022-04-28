Imran Khan upset at seeing institutions working within ambit: Maryam Nawaz

Maryam Nawaz. Photo: The News/File

LAHORE: Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz (PMLN) Central Vice President Maryam Nawaz Wednesday criticised former prime minister Imran Khan for inciting institutions to help him, even if they had to violate the law.

In a tweet, she said: “Imran Khan was such a madman who was upset on the issue that why the national institutions were working within their ambit”.

Meanwhile, addressing a PMLN workers convention in NA-136 and NA-135, she said Imran Khan was the first prime minister of Pakistan who was thrown out of power through a no-confidence movement. She raised the slogans of Toshakhana from the stage and asked people to also raise the slogan. She said Imran Khan had said that he was not in power to fix the rates of potatoes and onions. He used to say that Prime Minister of Holland used a bicycle to go to his office, but he himself spent Rs1 billion on his travel from Bani Gala to the PM's office in official helicopter.

She also criticised Imran Khan for provoking people against each other. She said he preached Amr Bilmaroof and Riasat-e-Madina to the people, but he had himself looted the Toshakhana. She said she wanted Maulana Tariq Jameel to restrain Imran Khan from using Islamic terminology and religious examples. Imran was provoking people to the extent that when they hug each other on Eid, they whisper to each other to fight for 'real independence'.



Maryam said Farah Gogi purchased 200-kanal land near the Ring Road project on the cheap and later on sold it for Rs1 billion. She said Imran Khan had told her about the Ring Road Project.

“When all his plans failed, he started abusing the institutions,” she said adding he was crying that why the institutions were following the Constitution, and it had turned him mad. She said the PMLN was not afraid of elections as it had won 15 out of 16 by-polls during his government. She said Imran Khan wanted to make postings of his choice. She said now no new posting would be done due to the pressure of Imran Khan. First Imran Khan had to admit that his match was fixed.

She said Imran Khan was afraid of Shehbaz Speed. Till yesterday, he used to say that Nawaz Sharif's politics and government were over, and now he was crying that Nawaz Sharif ended his government while sitting in London.

Chief Minister-elect Hamza Shehbaz, while addressing the convention, said the leadership of PMLN and Sharif family had faced the fake accountability process of the previous government and now it would be the turn of Imran Khan to face the same process.

The stage was set at the Khokhar Palace, which was razed during the previous government. Heavy fireworks were also carried out during the speeches of Hamza Shehbaz and Maryam Nawaz. Hamza said that the Khokhar Palace was the home of Nawaz Sharif and he was happy that he was there. He said Imran Niazi sold precious gifts from Toshakhana. Imran Khan used to say that he would commit suicide but would not go to the IMF. Hamza said Imran Khan ruined the economy of Pakistan.

“When Nawaz Sharif left the government, the growth rate was showing an upward trend, but when Niazi came, the growth rate went down to minus. Imran Niazi promised 10 million jobs, but not a single job was given to the young people. He also promised to give five million houses, but in reality he demolished huts of the poor and got regularised his Bani Gala house by giving a small amount,” he said adding Imran conspired against the country.

He said with the prayers of people, he became Khadim-e-Ala and will serve the people as per their expectations. He said Imran Khan was having nightmares after Shehbaz Sharif became the prime minister. Imran Khan took worst revenge from the Sharif family for four years; he sifted every file, but he could not prove a single penny of corruption. “He sent us to jails, but nothing was proved against us”. Imran Khan always talked about the state of Madinah, but in reality he was protecting thieves and thugs, Hamza said.