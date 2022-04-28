Maryam withdraws plea for passport

LAHORE: PML-N Vice President Maryam Nawaz on Wednesday withdrew her plea seeking passport for travelling to Saudi Arabia to perform Umrah.
As the hearing commenced on Wednesday, counsel of Maryam Nawaz informed the court that his client has asked him withdraw the said plea. After which, the court dismissed plea of Maryam Nawaz. A two-member bench, comprising Justice Ali Baqar and Justice Sardar Ahmed Naeem, was hearing the plea. It is pertinent to mention here that it was the fourth bench of the LHC which was formed to hear the plea of Maryam Nawaz after members of three previous benches had recused from hearing the case.
PESHAWAR: Ambassador of Azerbaijan Khazar Farhadov has underlined the importance of people-to-people contacts to...
In our daily life we are encountered with the word “culture” but do we really know its meaning also. Instead of...
KARACHI: The cast of JB Films, Geo films and Mastermind’s Eid film “Ghabrana Nahi Hai” appeared in Geo News show...
ISLAMABAD: Pakistan Ulema Council chairman and PM’s special aide on religious harmony and Middle East Tahir Mehmood...
ISLAMABAD: Former Senate chairman Raza Rabbani on Wednesday condemned the Karachi suicide attack and said such...
ISLAMABAD/LAHORE: Federal Minister for Information and Broadcasting Marriyum Aurangzeb Wednesday presented a review of...
Comments