Maryam withdraws plea for passport

LAHORE: PML-N Vice President Maryam Nawaz on Wednesday withdrew her plea seeking passport for travelling to Saudi Arabia to perform Umrah.

As the hearing commenced on Wednesday, counsel of Maryam Nawaz informed the court that his client has asked him withdraw the said plea. After which, the court dismissed plea of Maryam Nawaz. A two-member bench, comprising Justice Ali Baqar and Justice Sardar Ahmed Naeem, was hearing the plea. It is pertinent to mention here that it was the fourth bench of the LHC which was formed to hear the plea of Maryam Nawaz after members of three previous benches had recused from hearing the case.