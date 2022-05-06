12 killed in various incidents in Hazara division on Eid days

MANSEHRA: As many as 12 people, four of them family members, were killed and 14 others sustained injuries in different incidents in upper parts of Hazara division during Eid days.

Four people, including Gishpu Rafique, his son Obaidullah and their two other family members, Anayatullah and Inhamullah, were killed when a motorcar plunged into a ravine in Torkamara Pattan area of Lower Kohistan.

Police said the driver of the Chilas-bound vehicle couldn’t control the

steering while negotiating a sharp turn at Karakoram Highway as a result of which it skidded off the road and plunged into the ravine.

The locals rushed to the spot and shifted the bodies to the Civil HospitalPattan.

Meanwhile, two friends -Shahzada Ghafoor and Waqas Shabbir - were crushed to death by a speeding motorcar at Karakoram Highway near Datta Mor.

The dead were travelling through a motorbike from Datta to Mansehra when the car hit them.

The locals shifted them to King Abdullah Teaching Hospital where doctors pronounced them dead.

In another accident, which happened in Sakhi area of Mansehra district, a car met with an accident and the sister-in-law of a former councillor, Javed Tanoli and his nephew died instantly. Ten people sustained injuries in a road mishap in Lassan Nawab.

In yet another incident, a woman and her son were killed when a rival group stormed their residence with Kalashnikovs in Khihala Lassan Nawab area of Mansehra district. Three people were injured in the attack.

Also, one person died and another sustained injuries when a jeep fell into a ravine in Jatka Syedain area of Torghar.