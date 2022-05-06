Govt plans scrutiny of Imran’s assets, income

Imran Khan. Photo: The News/File

ISLAMABAD: The federal government has decided to scrutinise the statements of assets and income of former prime minister Imran Khan.

Sources said that the government has also decided to get the bank account details of four employees of the PTI Central Secretariat, who were identified as Tahir Iqbal, Mohammad Noman Afzal, Mohammad Arshad and Mohammad Rafique.

Sources said that records of huge sums of money coming into the private accounts of four PTI employees are being sought from the SBP and arrests will also be made in the light of the evidence.

According to government sources, the record of PTI foreign funding from 2013 to 2022 is also being sought.

According to sources, forensic examination of records will be carried out by independent auditors while FIA and FBR will take action by obtaining records at their respective levels.



Government sources said that it has been decided to write a letter to the international financial institutions for the record of PTI and Imran Khan’s international bank accounts.

According to the government sources, a data exchange agreement was reached during the tenure of former finance minister Ishaq Dar under which action will be taken. Under the agreement, the FBR has the legal authority to take records from foreign banks.

Sources also said that records of other foreign bank accounts including US, UK, Canada, Norway, Finland, New Zealand and Australia will be obtained. According to sources, the federal government has also decided to scrutinise Imran Khan’s statements and income.