Ata Tarar. Photo: Screengrab a Twitter video.

LAHORE: Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz (PMLN) Deputy Secretary General Ataullah Tarar Thursday said that ex-premier Imran Khan’s front-woman Farah Gogi did not have the money trail of Rs320 million, which she whitened under the amnesty scheme, announced by the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) government.

Addressing a press conference here, he said the federal government had initiated practical steps to bring the accused back. He alleged that Farah Gogi had been working as the front-woman for Imran Khan since 2019, and the latter facilitated the friend of his wife to whiten her Rs320 million corruption money through an amnesty scheme.

Tarar claimed that so far 43 suspicious transactions had come to light through 15 bank accounts worth millions of rupees. He said about Rs700 million were deposited in cash. He asked if Imran Khan had nothing to do with Farah Gogi, then why he was defending her in public meetings.

Ataullah Tarar also showed the media the record of suspicious transactions through Farah Gogi's bank accounts and said that she had usurped the resources of the country and the government of Punjab province. “Farah Gogi, at the behest of Imran Khan, committed corruption of crores of rupees under his nose; we have started getting evidence,” he said adding that it had been established that whatever money Farah Gogi made here belonged to Imran Khan.

He said Imran Khan had launched 'Gogi Bachao Tehreek' and he had announced Gogi Bachao March. Tarar said Imran Khan’s marriage took place in the house of Farah Gogi and the whole nation saw the pictures. He alleged that Imran Khan provided ample money making opportunities to Farah Gogi. He said that before the PTI coming to power, Farah Gogi had total assets of Rs210 million, but when Imran Khan came to government, these assets reached Rs850 million by March 2022. What kind of business it was, he asked.



Tarar said that the details that have come to them had been taken out through a pay order of Rs500 million. It contained the name of Ghousia Builders, who have been paid. The real ruler of Punjab was Farah Gogi while Wasim Akram Plus was just a puppet and Imran Khan deliberately put him there.

There were still some very serious cases, which have not come to light, the value of the flat bought in Dubai was different, he said adding if Imran Khan was clear, then he should dare and call Farah Gogi back and ask her to face the investigation.

Tarar claimed that the federal government was making arrangements for the return of Farah Gogi. The federal government has sought all financial records of Farah Gogi from the FBR. “Fawad Chaudhry, you too will have to answer for your corruption." To a question about videos of Imran Khan, he said he had no knowledge of any videos.

Former information minister and senior PTI leader Fawad Chaudhry said that despite the coalition government’s claims of Farah Khan — former PM Imran Khan’s wife Bushra Bibi's close aide — being involved in corruption, "they have not been able to make a case against her."

Addressing a press conference flanked by PTI's Farrukh Habib, Fawad replied to the allegations levelled by Information Minister Marriyum Aurangzeb — who had said the alleged foreign conspiracy is to save Farah Khan — saying that the coalition government blames her because it has "nothing else to blame the PTI for". He said, “Farah will address all allegations against her and will move forward accordingly.”