Farah Khan will face allegations against her, says Fawad Chaudhry

ISLAMABAD: Former information minister and PTI leader Fawad Chaudhry has said that the coalition government "hasn't been able to make a case" against Farhat Shehzadi aka Farah Khan — a close friend of ex-prime minister Imran Khan's wife Bushra Bibi — despite their claims of her involvement in corruption.

The statement came during a press conference flanked by PTI's Farrukh Habib on Thursday, in response to the allegations levelled by Information Minister Marriyum Aurangzeb — who said that the former government's claim of a foreign conspiracy is to save Farah Khan.



Fawad said that the coalition government blames Farah because it has “nothing else to blame the PTI for".

“Farah will address all allegations against her and will move forward accordingly.”

PTI rejects commission formed by govt

The PTI leader said that the conspiracy started with “absolutely not” and ended with the ouster of Imran Khan.

Shedding light on the investigation of the alleged “foreign conspiracy”, he said that the then PTI cabinet had set terms of reference (TORs), demanding the Chief Justice of Pakistan to probe it.



He said that the PTI has already rejected any sort of commission formed by the government. “We will only consider commission formed under independent judiciary which will have an open hearing.

Imran Khan to announce long march after May 20

Fawad apprised the journalists that PTI is holding public gatherings from May 6 to May 20, after which Imran Khan will announce the planned long march.

“Millions of people will come out to support Imran Khan in the fight for real freedom,” he said.

'Crisis revolves around dissident members'

The former minister also mentioned that a hearing on the case of 25 Punjab Assembly and 22 National Assembly dissident PTI members will be heard in the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) tomorrow (Friday).

He further mentioned that the ECP has to decide within 30 days, saying that the whole crisis revolves around the case of dissident members.

Fawad warned of the situation getting worse in case immediate elections are not held, however, he added that people shouldn’t panic.

'Few days' guest'

Speaking on the occasion, Farrukh Habib said that the coalition government has adopted "slavery and deceived people everywhere."

“They are guests for a few more days and will leave soon,” he said.

Endorsing Fawad’s views, he reiterated that the only demand of PTI is an independent commission.