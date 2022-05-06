 
Friday May 06, 2022
World

Pope takes to the wheelchair

By AFP
May 06, 2022

Vatican City: Pope Francis, who has suffered from pain in his knee, used a wheelchair for the first time at a public event on Thursday. The 85-year-old was wheeled into the Paul VI hall at the Vatican for a meeting of a Catholic organisation of sisters and nuns, according to an AFP journalist.

