Friday May 06, 2022
Celta Vigo striker Mina guilty of sexual assault

By AFP
May 06, 2022

MADRID: Santi Mina, the Spanish footballer who plays for Celta Vigo, was sentenced to four years in prison on Wednesday after being found guilty of sexual abuse.

According to the sentence, Mina will not be able to communicate or be within 500 metres of the victim for 12 years. Mina has appealed against the sentence.

