Eid frenzy reaches its peak

Rawalpindi:The markets and bazaars in the twin cities of Rawalpindi and Islamabad seemed over-crowded as large numbers of people came out to buy Eid related products soon after Iftar time.

The visitors thronged shopping malls and commercial centres and took great interest in buying Eid related products. The shops and temporary stalls remained open till late night.The major shopping centres including Jinnah Super Market, Super Market, Aabpara Market, F-10 Markaz and Karachi Company in Islamabad and Saddar, Raja Bazaar, Moti Bazaar and Commercial Market in Rawalpindi have been beautifully decorated with colourful lights to attract customers.

The children and women also remained busy in buying their accessories matching with their Eid dresses including shoes and jewellery.The sale of traditional bangles and hennas also increased considerably as a large number of buyers mostly girls being witnessed on these stalls. Buying shining glass bangles to make a match with beautiful colours of readymade dresses and hands and feet with henna is one of the essential features of Eid festivities for young women.

Women were also busy in buying the food items like vermicelli, meat and other eatables to cook delicious dishes on Eid.Most of the natives residing in the twin cities also moved to their hometowns to celebrate the festival of Eidul Fitr with their near ones, taking advantage of the more holidays.