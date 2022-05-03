THE Impact Rankings places RMU first among medical universities

Rawalpindi:The Times Higher Education (THE) Impact Rankings placed Rawalpindi Medical University the first among medical universities in Pakistan in 2022 Impact Rankings and it happened for the second time consecutively as in 2021, the RMU was ranked the first in mono discipline universities of the country.

The RMU was ranked top ranking medical university in Pakistan last year by THE Impact Rankings and this year, the RMU maintained its portfolio which is a great achievement by a relatively newer medical university, said Vice Chancellor at RMU Professor Dr. Muhammad Umar (Sitara-i-Imtiaz) while talking to ‘The News’ on Monday. This is pertinent to mention that RMU was established in May 2017 along-with Nishtar Medical University in Multan and Faislabad Medical University in Faislabad. The RMU was accredited by PMC and HEC in 2020. In the starting span of two years after getting accreditation by regulatory bodies, with meagre financial and human resources, the RMU became premier medical university of the country as a fast growing institution.

In the short time, the RMU had some unique models to launch in academics, research, patient care, and university’s infrastructure was modernised, said Professor Umar. The RMU had changed undergraduate curriculum to integrated modular curriculum according to the standards of World Federation of Medical Education (WFME). The RMU is the only university in the Punjab province teaching the modern curriculum among 19 public sector medical colleges of the province, he said.

He added the RMU revolutionised the postgraduate medical education by introducing the University Residency Programme (URP) according to ACGME (Accreditation Council for Continuing Medical Education) standards. This system of training is based on international standards of knowledge, skill and attitude as practiced in USA’s universities. The training model of RMU is workplace-based training and assessment model (WPBA). Professor Umar explained that RMU is the only university of Pakistan which introduced new research model of undergraduate and postgraduate in Pakistan. This is Eight-step Research Model which is integrated as part of training to train the medical graduates of Pakistan in alignment with International Evidence-based Medicine Standard (EVBM), he said.

He added that students are taught research at undergraduate level as a part of their curriculum. Students publish research in their own journal called as Student Research Journal of RMU.

The RMU also introduced new internship Programme for new graduates inducted in training as Junior Residents after they clear five years of MBBS. As per PMC rules, they are rotated in Medicine and Allied and Surgical and Allied disciplines. The RMU introduced a structured internship Programme unique in Pakistan that is near to the UK Model, which is competency based. Structured assessment is integral part of the training. This Programme is equivalent to the National Licensing Exam (NLE) launched by PMC, Pakistan, said Professor Umar.

In infrastructure development and patient-care, the RMU developed training in Gastroenterology, Emergency Medicine, Critical Care, Infectious Diseases, Plastic Surgery, and Paediatric Surgery. A Clinical Trial Unit (CTC) is also established in RMU and Allied Hospitals which is second in Punjab after University of Health Sciences, he said. Professor Dr. Muhammad Umar congratulated the Chairman RMU Ranking Committee Professor Dr. Riaz Sheikh and his team for achieving the top ranking in THE Impact Rankings. He also thanked all the faculty and students for constant hard-work and support for the progress of RMU.