Consumption of unhygienic juices, foodstuff may make Eid unpleasant

Rawalpindi:The habit of having refreshments at vendors while shopping on nights ahead of Eidul Fitr and on the festive occasion of Eid may make Eid unpleasant for one as the number of cases of diarrhoea is being registered from the twin cities of Islamabad and Rawalpindi is already on a tremendous rise.

The heatwave is hitting the region hard like other parts of the country making the conditions suitable for transmission of water and food-borne seasonal infections including viral hepatitis (A&E) and gastroenteritis.

It is commonly observed that a good number of visitors while shopping in markets after ‘Iftar’ and late in the night near Eidul Fitr have refreshments at vendors selling unhygienic foodstuff and locally prepared juices in extremely unhygienic conditions. Almost all major markets in town and even those set up in smaller vicinities (Mohallas) are operating till late in the night ahead of Eidul Fitr. One can witness the markets flooded with visitors having refreshments at vendors selling colourful juices, fruit dishes, ‘dahi bhallas’, ‘channa chaat’, burgers and like items.

The habit of consuming foodstuff at local restaurants and vendors is contrary to what the health experts say that during hot weather, the best option is to cook food and consume it instantly instead of storing it.

For many people, the greatest charm of Eid shopping is having refreshments in the markets late at night and it is one of the causes behind the rising number of cases of diarrhoea, said District Surveillance Coordinator Communicable Diseases and In-charge District Disease Surveillance and Response Unit Dr. Waqar Ahmed. He said the teams of the health department have already launched operations to ensure hygienic conditions at vendors and restaurants but it may take time.

Many health experts, however, are of the view that to avoid the spread of gastroenteritis and diarrhoea, individuals would have to give attention to the consumption of hygienic foodstuff and safe drinking water. Experts say that there is a need to educate individuals that they should avoid drinking water at local restaurants, vendors and bus stops and as well should avoid unsafe cut fruits, locally prepared juices, milkshakes, burgers, and the foodstuff that is kept open for hours at vendors. To avoid water-borne diseases, visitors should take safe drinking water with them while going for shopping after ‘Iftar’.