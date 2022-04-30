Juma-tul-Wida observed with religious zeal, reverence

Rawalpindi/Islamabad : Juma-tul-Wida, the last Friday of the holy month of Ramazan was observed peacefully amid tight security in the twin cities of Rawalpindi and Islamabad. The people thronged mosques, offered Juma prayer, and prayed for the prosperity of the country.

The followers also observed ‘Shab-e-Qadar’ with religious zeal and fervour.

Big congregations could be seen in major mosques in the twin cities of Rawalpindi and Islamabad.

The local administration, Rawalpindi made special arrangements for mosques. The Water and Sanitation Agency (WASA) provided water tankers for Nimazis while Rawalpindi Waste Management Company (RWMC) cleaned areas around the mosques. Police also made elaborate security arrangements around the mosques to prevent any untoward incident.

Four police officials including a lady constable was present in every mosque to monitor the law and order situation during Juma-tul-Wida. Deputy Commissioner (DC), Rawalpindi Tahir Farooq, and City Police Officer (CPO) were continuously visiting all mosques to check security arrangements.

The followers called for unity among Muslims across the world. They prayed for the Kashmiri people and the people of Palestine. The speakers said Muslims should be fully united to protect their sacred places around the world. They also condemned Israeli aggression against Palestinians and said the occupation forces had killed and injured people, including children, women, and the elderly, in Gaza Strip military strikes.

The participants also condemned the shameful incident that took place at ‘Roza-e-Rasool’ (peace be upon him) by some elements against the visiting delegation of Pakistan’s government officials.

Faithful from Islamabad, Rawalpindi and adjoining areas also thronged the Faisal Masjid, Islamabad to offer ‘Jumatul Wida’ prayers.

Director General at the Dawah Academy Dr Muhammad Ilyas delivered the Jumatul Wida sermon and led prayers. He highlighted the importance and sanctity of the month of Ramazan, especially the last 10 days when the faithful observe aitekaf (worship in seclusion) in mosques.