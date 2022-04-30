Governor okays 25pc special allowance for varsities employees

LAHORE:Punjab Governor Omer Sarfraz Cheema has said that why the hatchers of grave conspiracies like attack on Supreme Court and Memo Gate have not been brought to book till date.

The Sicilian mafia is trying to make the constitutional institutions its “bullying force”, said the governor in a statement. He said that the Constitution and the law should be applied equally to every citizen of Pakistan. In addition, the governor, while approving the long-standing demand of university employees, approved 25 percent Special Allowance 2021. This will benefit university employees from grade 1 to 19.

According to the details, special allowance 2021 has been approved for 15 universities of Punjab, including Lahore College for Women University, University of the Punjab, Lahore, Government College University Faisalabad, Government College Women's University Faisalabad, Government College Women University Sialkot, University of Chakwal, University of Home Economics, Lahore, Islamia University Bahawalpur, Emerson University, Multan, University of Information Technology, University of Gujrat, University of Education, Lahore, Fatima Jinnah Women's University, Rawalpindi, Government Sadiq College Women's University, Bahawalpur, University of Engineering and Technology, Taxila.

Eidi distributed: Home Economics University (UHE) Vice-Chancellor Prof Dr Kanwal Ameen distributed Eidi among more than 100 employees of the university here on Friday. This Eidi was given by the Ali Zafar Foundation and the university as Eid greetings.

The UHE arranged a special ceremony at auditorium which was attended by Registrar, Additional Registrar and Additional Treasurer. Eidi was distributed among daily wagers, contract and regular employees of class IV, sanitary workers, maintenance staff, security guards, lab attendants, drivers, conductors and other employees of the university.