Imran Khan (Left) and Saqib Nisar. Photo: Twitter

LAHORE: Former chief justice of Pakistan Saqib Nisar on Wednesday called on former prime minister Imran Khan at his residence. Sources said the two had a discussion on legal issues being faced by the PTI.

Following the meeting, Nisar told a news channel that he expressed concern over the campaign against the judiciary on social media platforms during his meeting with Imran Khan. “I told Imran Khan that the perception being created about the judiciary is wrong and there are very good and competent judges present,” Nisar said.

Nisar said that the ex-premier did not discuss Punjab’s political situation with him. However, he said they discussed legal options, but he did not specify anything.

In a tweet, PMLN Vice-President Maryam Nawaz said it was a meeting of the one who had falsely branded the other as honest and upright. She regretted they had tarnished sacred words like veracity and trust.

In a statement, Interior Minister Rana Sanullah said: “The actors in the drama of Panama and Iqama have gathered at one place. One has devoured Toshakhana and the other owes the dam money. It’s the drop scene and the characters involved in the conspiracy against Nawaz Sharif have surfaced.”



Meanwhile, Imran Khan has urged three million of his supporters to reach Islamabad on his call. Addressing a convention of the PTI workers at the Aiwan-e-Iqbal here on Wednesday, Imran Khan said that the imported government that came into power with the US support was not acceptable. He said that the US had been buying Pakistan’s media and politicians in the past as well.

The former premier said Condoleezza Rice had written in her book that she had brokered a deal between Benazir Bhutto and Pervez Musharraf. He said Musharraf had given NRO-one and now in the NRO 2, all the cases of Zardari would be quashed. He said these Sharifs and Zardaris had plundered the country and Fazlur Rehman was also siding with them.

Imran said the US wanted to control Pakistan through these stooges. He said one of our rulers had sacrificed 80,000 of our people on one call from the US. With the help of Mir Jaffers and Mir Sadiqs, our regime had been changed, he said.

Imran Khan said that under the PTI, the country was on the road to progress as the ratio of unemployment was at minimum in our tenure, farmers were given subsidies and bumper harvest was produced.

He said that April 21 public meeting at the Minar-e-Pakistan was historic, adding he never saw such a big crowd. He urged his supporters to reach Islamabad on his call and propogate message for freedom. He said the Almighty has spread his message through messengers. He said that on 27th of Ramazan, a special dua session would be held with Maulana Tariq Jameel for the prosperity of Pakistan.