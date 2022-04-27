PM Shehbaz meeting Chinese Charge d'affaires in Islamabad Ms Pang Chunxue on April 26, 2022. Photo: PID

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Tuesday assured China that his government would not rest until terrorists involved in the suicide attack on the Chinese nationals in Karachi were brought to justice. He expressed these views when he met Chargé d’Affaires Pang Chunxue at the Chinese Embassy in Islamabad to offer condolences on the death of Chinese citizens in Karachi. During the visit, the premier also sent a special condolence message to Chinese President Xi Jinping.

According to the PM's Office, the premier expressed grief over the death of Chinese nationals in the suicide blast at the Karachi University. “The entire Pakistani nation is in shock and grief over the brutal attack on its iron brother,” he said and extended heartfelt sympathies and condolences to the Chinese government, its people, and the families of victims. “We condemn the terror attack in the strongest words and are determined to eradicate all forms of terrorism and terrorists from Pakistani soil,” he added.

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif told the Chinese diplomat that his government would investigate the incident expeditiously and award an exemplary punishment to the culprits. He also added that he had directed Interior Minister Rana Sanaullah to visit Karachi tomorrow. “We will not sit with ease till the criminals are arrested and punished and we will hang the culprits who took the life of Chinese nationals,” he added.

The premier said the Pakistani government would make all-possible arrangements for the repatriation of bodies and injured to China. “I have ordered foolproof security for Chinese citizens and institutions,” he added. He also wrote his message in the condolence book at the embassy. He was accompanied by federal ministers Ahsan Iqbal, Marriyam Aurangzeb, Rana Sanaullah and State Minister Hina Rabbani Khar.