Justice being sold to highest bidder: Justice Faez

ISLAMABAD: Justice Qazi Faez Isa of the Supreme Court (SC) remarked on Monday justice is being sold to the highest bidder in the country.

The court took strong exception to poor police investigation into an honour killing case and summoned Mardan DIG Investigation with the case record. A two-member bench of the apex court comprising Justice Qazi Faez Isa and Justice Yahya Afridi heard the bail application of accused, Janaab-e-Aali, allegedly involved in a honour killing case.

Justice Qazi Faez Isa observed the Investigation Officer (IO) did not record the statement of central witness, adding officers lacking investigation skills should be suspended. The court asked for the evidence against the accused at which the Investigation Officer told the court that the call record data of the co-accused Muhammad Ali was available on record.

Justice Isa, however, asked the IO if the statements of co-accused and witness had been recorded. The IO replied the female witness was reluctant to record her statement. At this Justice Qazi Faez Isa admonished the IO for his stance.

“Whether the murder of a female has no importance in the country”, Justice Isa questioned. The judge observed the police draws their salaries for investigating cases, and asked the IO as to why the witness was not arrested for not recording her statement.

The court summoned the DIG with the case and adjourned the hearing for 15 days. At the outset of hearing when Justice Isa asked the name of the main accused, the IO replied Janaab–e-Aali Janaab. Justice Isa asked the Investigation Officer as to why he was repeatedly saying Janaab–e-Aali, but not naming the accused. The officer replied Janaab–e-Aali is the name of the accused.