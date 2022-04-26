Army respects public opinion: Sh Rashid

RAWALPINDI: Former interior minister Sheikh Rashid Ahmed on Monday said the Army respects public opinion, adding that soon the country will get rid of “imported government”.
In a statement on twitter, he said the imported government has begun preparations to flee, adding that the names of 150 accused have been struck off the ECL. “Army respects public opinion and soon we will get rid of the imported government,” he said, adding that the good news is expected from the Supreme Court.
He further said the imported government has no constitutional and legal standing, adding that this government was formed through a foreign conspiracy. The former minister said the national exchequer was being squandered, adding that they can’t run government as they had come to seek NRO-2.
