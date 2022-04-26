 
Dutch to probe ‘The Voice’

By AFP
April 26, 2022

The Hague: Dutch prosecutors on Monday opened a criminal probe into sexual abuse allegations around the talent show "The Voice of Holland", saying four suspects are under investigation.

Accusations of sexually transgressive behaviour and abuse of power rocked the progressive Netherlands in January, in the country’s first major MeToo scandal. At least five people laid complaints following a local broadcast on a YouTube channel in which the allegations of sexual misconduct were levelled at several stars of the show.

