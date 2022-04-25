Five injured in Quaidabad clash

Five people were injured on Sunday during a clash between two groups in the Quaidabad area of the city. Police said that the clash took place near Hospital Chowrangi in Quaidabad. They added that the clash took place between young men playing a cricket match and mourners returning after attending a Majlis related to Youm-e-Ali (RA).

The reason behind the clash is yet to be ascertained, police said. They added that during the brawl, both the groups attacked each other with sticks and batons. As a result of the clash, five persons sustained injuries. Some infuriated persons also set four motorcycles ablaze during the clash, which caused fear and panic in the area.

Police said they had taken four suspects into custody. They added they they were trying to ascertain the reason for the clash and trace those who resorted to violence. Further investigations are under way.