Bridge built to expedite work on Dasu power project

MANSEHRA: A Chinese company working on the 4,300-megawatts Dasu hydropower project has completed the construction of a bridge at River Indus to expedite the ongoing work and also separate the dam-related vehicular traffic from Karakoram Highway.

General Manager Dasu hydropower project Mohammad Anwar said on Saturday that work on the mega energy project was in progress and the newly erected bridge built at Indus River in Upper Kohistan would be utilised for the transportation of the material, labour, dumper trucks, and other machinery from one side of the river to the other.

The Dasu hydropower project, the execution of which was suspended following the death of 13 people including nine Chinese workers in a bus blast at Karakoram Highway in July last year, is expected to start electricity production by May 2026.

The World Bank had granted direct financing of 588 million dollars along with a partial credit guarantee of 460 million dollars for the project being executed in Upper Kohistan district.