Guidelines issued for setting up school councils

ONE OF THE SIGNIFICANT developments which remained entirely eclipsed amid the ongoing political hoo-ha is the issuance of detailed guidelines by the School Education Department (SED) Punjab vis-à-vis the establishment of school councils in private schools across the province.

These detailed guidelines were issued on the directions of the honourable Lahore High Court (LHC). These school councils comprising parents/guardians of students enrolled in these schools as well as school teachers and members of civil society are supposed to make important decisions, collectively. This is indeed something to appreciate as parents/guardians of students being important stakeholders have long been neglected by private schools despite charging hefty fee.

The involvement of these stakeholders in the decision-making process could help streamline affairs of private schools and a government authorised school council in a private school could serve as a watchdog to help the government regulate affairs of private schools. As per the guidelines, issued earlier this month, a school council in each private school would comprise seven members with the school principal/in-charge as chairperson of the council.

The other members are three parent members from among parents/guardians of students, two teachers from the same school (either from selection or election process) and one general member from the same locality. One of the members shall be nominated as secretary of the school council with the consent of the majority members. The tenure of the school council will be for a period of two years. Among other responsibilities of the school councils some are to process any sort of general complaint from students, parents, teachers, management or from any aggrieved person, to suggest measures regarding the provision of medical first aid in school where needed, physical education/sports activities and hygienic environment in the school premises. Through these guidelines, the school councils have also been empowered to obtain academic data regarding performance of the school periodically as well as to suggest measures to eradicate the menace of drugs in schools. Most importantly, a school council may ask and examine any/all school records during their proceedings of a particular case. These school councils will also raise awareness regarding any directions issued by the Punjab government or the relevant District Registering Authority (DRA). The guidelines also explains the procedure of the meeting of the school councils according to which a meeting of the council shall be called on monthly basis whereas meeting during summer vacation shall be optional. Chairperson of the school council will be responsible to conduct the meetings every month while quorum of the school council will be five members. At least two parent members must attend the meeting. It is also important to note that as per the guidelines no members will abstain from voting on any decision in the meeting of the school council and minutes of the meeting shall be presented for confirmation in the next meeting. Academic circles and other stakeholders while appreciating the LHC for its people-friendly directions and the subsequent detailed guidelines have demanded those at the helm to ensure that these guidelines are implemented in letter and spirit.