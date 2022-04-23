Over 10,000 cops deployed for Youm-e-Ali security

Karachi Additional Inspector General of Police Ghulam Nabi Memon has announced extra security measures for Youm-e-Ali (AS) being observed today, ordering a deployment of more than 10,000 personnel to deal with any untoward situation.

Officials said on Friday the city police chief issued a special security order to provide security cover to the main Majlis at the Nishtar Park and to the procession to be staged from

the Nishtar Park to the Hussainian Iranian Hall Kharadar. The route has been covered by providing necessary security.

Walkthrough gates are being installed at the Nishtar Park, all the participants of main Majlis will be scanned through these gates and metal detectors, and a Special Branch’s Bomb Disposal Squad team will sweep the main venue well before the start of the gathering.

A reasonable number of policewomen will be deployed at the Nishtar Park and other places for checking women participants. The rooftops of all high-rise buildings in the surroundings of the Nishtar Park and along the route have been covered by deploying armed police personnel.

Special intelligence teams have been deployed by towns for the collection of intelligence and surveillance of the Majlis and the procession in order to apprehend any suspicious/anti-state element.

The additional IGP has told all zonal DIGs, SSPs, SPs, SDPOs and SHOs to ensure foolproof security for the Youm-e-Ali procession on 21st Ramazan. The policemen have been told to know about their responsibilities so that no security lapse is noticed.

On Wednesday, Karachi Commissioner Muhammad Iqbal Memon had directed he relevant departments to ensure smooth commencement of the Youm-e-Ali procession. Syed Shabar Raza, Allama Syed Furqan Haider, Allama Syed Baqir Hussain Zaidi, Shamsul Hassan Shamsi, Syed Hassan Mehdi and others attended a meeting with him along with South DIG Sharjeel Kharal, Sector Commander Rangers Brigadier Bilal, Deputy Commissioner South Irshad Ali Sodhar, SSP East Syed Abdul Rahim, Jamshed SP Saddam Hussain, and officials of the traffic police, Karachi Metropolitan Corporation (KMC), fire brigade and District Municipal Corporations.