The people of Pakistan are unable to deal with the issues created by rising food prices. A majority of them consume unsafe food because they do not have enough money to buy safe and healthy food.. Rising food inflation is a big problem in our country, and the government hasn’t taken effective measures to resolve it.
Sattar Samad
Turbat
