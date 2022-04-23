 
Saturday April 23, 2022
Food prices

April 23, 2022

The people of Pakistan are unable to deal with the issues created by rising food prices. A majority of them consume unsafe food because they do not have enough money to buy safe and healthy food.. Rising food inflation is a big problem in our country, and the government hasn’t taken effective measures to resolve it.

Sattar Samad

Turbat

Comments