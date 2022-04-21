PMLN, PPP foreign funding cases: ECP rejects slow-pace hearing allegations

ISLAMABAD: The Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) Wednesday strictly rejected some media reports alleging that no progress was being made on foreign funding cases of Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz (PMLN), Pakistan People's Party Parliamentarians (PPPP) and Pakistan People's Party (PPP).

According to the ECP sources, a three-member committee was formed by the Commission, which held its last hearing on Dec 10, 2021. On that hearing, an application was received from a counsel for the applicant for adjourning the case, and no proceedings could be held on that date. Meanwhile, a committee member retired from service in December 2021.

Sources said the ECP sent a request to the Auditor General office for nomination of new panel so that the scrutiny process could be continued independently and transparently. After receiving three names from the Auditor General office, a new committee was formed and notified on March 15, 2022. The new committee held a hearing on April 1, 2022, in which the petitioner and the respondents were called and they were asked to provide some more documents. The hearing was adjourned for May 9, 2022. The Commission, meanwhile, also sought a report from the committee on April 28, 2022.