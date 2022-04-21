Writer Abeda Iqbal Azad remembered on 10th death anniversary

Ten years on, fans and admirers continue to admire Abeda Iqbal Azad who passed away on April 20, 2012, for her poetic and prose works. A virtual event was held to pay tribute to the late writer in connection with her 10th death anniversary. Remembering the literary achievements of Abeda, Urdu scholar Prof Sahar Ansari said it was evident in her writings that she had a strong understanding of Pakistan's cultural multiplicity. He added that the late author had an optimistic mind and she would be missed both for the beautiful words she wrote and her personality. Her work pulled together positive and bright critical attention for giving an exceptional analytic view on Pakistan's politics and culture from the time of Pakistan's 1971 loss of East Pakistan till the 21st century, he said. “Abeda’s analysis is an honest evidence of Pakistan’s political history.’’

Another literary scholar Dr Javed Manzar said, "This is quite befitting for Abeda that she, through her short stories, poems and columns put a great impact on Urdu literature." He added that the late author was not only a creative talent but a fiery explorer who investigated life through her creative works.

Literary critic and journalist Zaib Azkaar Hussain said Abeda’s writings for the rights of women and children could be taken as a charter for human rights. "She wrote about social injustices, political disorders, and socio-economic inequality. The realism of life is exhibited in Abeda Iqbal's literary works as she studied life and possessed enough courage to express it in her creative writings."

Abeda was born to a businessman-cum-educationist, Gholam Rabbani, in Bangladesh. She started her literary career with Bangladesh Observer and Bangladesh Times as a feature writer. She took an MBBS degree from Dhaka and moved to Karachi after her marriage.