Imran, Siraj agree to maintain contacts

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman Imran Khan on Monday had a telephonic conversation with Jamaat-e-Islami Pakistan Ameer Siraj-ul-Haq and both agreed to maintain contacts.

They discussed the political situation in the country, bilateral issues and issues of mutual interest. “The government was removed under a foreign conspiracy. Patriotic forces with nationaltendencies must work together to thwart this conspiracy,” Imran said. Siraj expressed best wishes for Imran.

PTI senior leaders Pervez Khattak and Asad Qaiser will carry out the duty of developing relations with the JI with the direction and approval of the PTI chairman. Meanwhile, PTI Central Information Secretary Farrukh Habib responded to Marriyum Aurangzeb’s news conference and said PTI rivals are keen to form a government through backdoor tactics but still the government is running without a cabinet. “Even today they are afraid of Imran Khan. The PMLN and the PPP have dozens of secret accounts but are criticizing PTI’s foreign funding. Imran Khan has said the PTI foreign funding case and PMLN and PPP foreign funding cases should be heard together. This will give relief to those who have not been able to implement the announcements of the first day. Every thief in the imported government wants to be given desired ministries and powers,” Habib said.

A white lie, he pointed out, was told on the Peshawar Morr to Islamabad Airport metro bus project as the CDA had announced the launch of the project in the first week of April. PMLN leaders are only interested in taking pictures. Habib said it is the PMLN which attacked the Supreme Court of Pakistan and besieged the institutions. “Journalism and party spokespersons are two different things. The Election Commission of Pakistan is a constitutional body, its responsibility is to hold elections in three months whenever the government says,” he said.

Imran Khan's past, he said, is spotless and three and a half years of his government were ideal. Imran's first priority is to expose the tools of an external conspiracy and after Peshawar and Karachi, he is now coming to Lahore on April 21. The PMLN, the PPP and other parties have not held such exemplary gatherings as Imran Khan in such a short span of time. “It will be the first imported cabinet to eliminate its own corruption cases and set new records of corruption,” he said.