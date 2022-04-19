AIOU extends admissions date

ISLAMABAD: Allama Iqbal Open University (AIOU) has extended the admissions deadline for the programmes offered in the second phase of semester spring 2022 till May 9 for fresh applicants and May 16 for continuing students with late fee charges of Rs1,000.
According to AIOU, the programmes offered in this phase includes BA (Associate degree), BBA, MA/MSc, postgraduate diploma, teacher training programmes (B.Ed, MA and M.Ed) and certificate courses. This extension in the deadline has been granted by Prof Dr Zia Ul-Qayyum, VC, AIOU after receiving hundreds of applications from prospective candidates across the country. Designated bank branches have also been instructed to facilitate the students in this regard.
