SHC dismisses bail application in robbery and murder case

KARACHI: The Sindh High Court (SHC) has recently dismissed bail application of a man in a robbery and murder case.

The applicant, Sharif, had filed for post-arrest bail in a robbery and murder case registered against him and others in the SITE superhighway police station.

According to the prosecution, the applicant along with co-accused Ali Nawaz, Asif and three unidentified men committed a robbery, during which Asif committed the murder of Dr Zainul Abdeen on October 29, 2021.

The applicant’s counsel submitted that he was innocent and had nothing to do with the alleged offence. He submitted that he had been falsely implicated in this case by the complainant with mala fide intention.

The lawyer submitted that there was a delay of five days in the registration of an FIR for which no plausible explanation had been furnished by the complainant, and there was no independent witness of the alleged incident.

The counsel argued that neither had Sharif taken part in the robbery nor did he fire at the deceased and the only allegation against him was that he stopped the vehicle of the deceased.

The lawyer told the SHC that his client was confined in the prison since November 6, 2021, and was entitled to get bail.

A deputy prosecutor general submitted that the applicant was involved in a heinous offence as he was nominated in the FIR with the specific allegation of helping the co-accused commit the robbery.

He submitted that the delay in lodging of FIR had satisfactorily been explained by the complainant and sufficient evidence was available with the prosecution to connect the applicant with the commission of the alleged offence.