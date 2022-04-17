Qasim Suri resigns as NA deputy speaker

Qasim Suri. Photo: The News/File

ISLAMABAD: National Assembly’s Deputy Speaker Qasim Suri tendered his resignation on Saturday moments before a vote of no-confidence against him. He claimed that he was convinced of a foreign conspiracy behind the ouster of Imran Khan’s government.

“The foreign state with the support of Mir Jafars, in the garb of a constitutional parliamentary process, have succeeded in their nefarious designs to oust a democratically-elected prime minister and government, severely undermining security and sovereignty of a great country,” mentioned Suri in his resignation submitted to the National Assembly Secretariat.

He stated, “Sadly, there has been a dismal failure to stand up to the foreign interventions and aggression in the internal affairs of Pakistan and I find it unconscionable to continue to discharge duties as custodian of the House, any further.”

He added that after the DG ISPR’s press briefing on April 14, blatant foreign interference and involvement in the internal affairs of the country had become clear to everyone.



Suri said that he was privy to the cipher of the letter as the acting speaker, adding that he had read the content of the letter before forwarding it to the Chief Justice of the Supreme Court for necessary action and constitution of a judicial commission to probe its contexts.

He asserted the content of the letter, revealed during the meeting of the federal cabinet, meeting of the National Security Committee (NSC) and briefing for Parliamentary Committee on National Security, was absolutely shocking and completely unacceptable for any sovereign nation.