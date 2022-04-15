Qasim Suri. Photo: The News/File

ISLAMABAD: The acting Speaker of the National Assembly, Qasim Suri, has accepted the resignations of 123 MNAs of the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI). The PTI MNAs had given their resignations to the speaker on PTI Chairman Imran Khan’s orders. Taking to his Twitter handle, PTI leader Farrukh Habib said the National Assembly Secretariat has issued a notification to accept the resignations.

Former prime minister Imran Khan lauded his MNAs for tendering their resignations. “Want to appreciate our 123 MNAs as their resignations have been accepted by Acting Speaker Qasim Suri. Their standing firm for a sovereign Pakistan and against the US-initiated regime change brings to power the criminals, convicted and on bail, the ultimate insult to a self-respecting and independent nation,” Imran said on his Twitter.

As many as 22 MNAs from the PTI did not tender resignations. They included Farrukh Altaf, Aamir Sultan Cheema, Afzal Dhandla, Ghulam Muhammad Lali, Asim Nazir, Nawab Sher Wasir, Raja Riaz, Riaz Fatyana, Ghulam Bibi Bharwana, Rai Murtaza Iqbal, Ahmad Hussain Dehar, Qasim Noon, Makhdoom Mobin, Basit Sultan Bokhari, Aamir Gopang, Amjad Farooq Khosa, Sardar Jaffar Leghari, Sardar Riaz Mazari, Javeria Zafar and Wajeeha Akram.



The decision of the Deputy Speaker Qasim Suri to delay the summoning of the session of the National Assembly, meanwhile, was challenged in the Islamabad High Court (IHC). The IHC has formed a three-member larger bench to hear the petition regarding the important parliamentary matter.

The larger bench comprising Chief Justice IHC Athar Minallah, Justice Amir Farooq and Justice Babar Sattar will hear the case today (Friday). The petition was filed by PMLN lawyer Murtaza Javed Abbasi, Mansoor Awan and Zainab Janjua, whereas, the respondents were the Deputy Speaker Qasim Suri, secretary parliamentary affairs and secretary assembly.

The petitioners submitted that the circular issued on April 13, pertaining to adjournment of the NA session by April 22, was in violation of the Constitution. They prayed the court to order the deputy speaker to convene the session of the NA at the earliest in order to elect the new speaker of the National Assembly. They also requested the court to stop the deputy speaker from using the authority entitled to the speaker.