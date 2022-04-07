Qasim Suri joins TikTok

PTI leader Qasim Suri.

ISLAMABAD: National Assembly Deputy Speaker Qasim Suri has joined the short video platform TikTok, it emerged Wednesday.

The deputy speaker, who is in the headlines these days for his controversial ruling on April 3, shared a TikTok video on his official Twitter handle which has nearly 1,000 followers.

Suri joined the platform on April 6.

A quick review of Suri's TikTok account shows the PTI leader has shared only two videos; one is of his arrival to the NA on Sunday and the second is of him reading the ruling in National Assembly.

In one of the videos, Suri can be seen meeting PTI leaders Pervez Khattak and Murad Saeed before chairing the crucial session.

TikTok is one of the most downloaded apps in Pakistan and many celebrities including top cricketers, politicians and showbiz stars are now using it.

Pakistani politicians who are on TikTok also include President Arif Alvi and CM Punjab Usman Buzdar.