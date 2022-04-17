Trial run of Orange Line Metro Bus Service begins

Islamabad : On directions of Prime Minster Shehbaz Sharif, the trial run of the Orange Line Metro Bus Service from Peshawar Morr to New Islamabad Airport began Saturday.

Officials from Capital Development Authority, National Highway Authority, Islamabad Capital Territory Administration, and other related departments inspected the docking, scheduling loading, and unloading of passengers and other operational details.

This trial run will continue till today as well. After the completion of the trial, the prime minister of Pakistan will inaugurate this route.

According to the details, the orange line will have 30 modern buses which will ply after every 5 minutes while during the peak hours they will ply after every 8 to 10 mins. The track of this service is 25.6kilotemetre long and has 7 stations and one platform near Islamabad Airport. Initially, the CDA under the direction of the PM made arrangements with Punjab Mass Transport Authority for 15 orange painted buses.

It is estimated that 25,000 to 26,000 passengers will commute daily on this project. At the direction of the prime minister of Pakistan, no fare will be charged during Ramazan. It is pertinent to mention here that the depot, bus stations and track is being completed by NHA whilst buses have been arranged by CDA.