E-court termed better strategy to resolve issues

LAHORE: Overseas Pakistanis Commission (OPC) Punjab Commissioner Syed Khadim Abbas has said that e-Katcheri is a successful strategy to resolve the issues faced by the expats.

He said that overseas Pakistanis living in different countries had welcomed the holding of e-court and termed it a positive step. He said that overseas Pakistanis were contacted online at the e-court as per the pre-arranged time and their grievances and issues were resolved on the spot. These views were expressed by him while presiding over the e-court and weekly performance meetings held here on Friday at OPC Punjab. Commissioner OPC Syed Khadim Abbas contacted Pakistanis residing in Europe and Scandinavian countries online as per schedule in which overseas participated through their complaint Id numbers.

Most of their problems were related to Revenue Police Prosecution departments and Qabza Mafia. The Commissioner OPC listened to the problems of the expats one by one under the Complaint ID number and issued on the spot orders to the dealing officers present in the meeting. He said that overseas Pakistanis were the best ambassadors and valuable assets of the country and solution to their problems is the priority of the OPC.

The participating expats termed the e-court a commendable initiative by the OPC for the solution of the problems of overseas Pakistanis. Later, OPC Commissioner Syed Khadim Abbas was also given a special briefing by the dealing officers regarding the weekly performance. The meeting was informed that during the last nine weeks, 1,355 complaints of overseas Pakistanis had been redressed while the target of 2,000 complaints was set by May 1 and the given target will be achieved before the deadline, he added.

The meeting was attended by OPC Director General Ishratullah Khan Niazi, Director Admin Tanveer Majid Director Legal OPC Raja Zubair Director Police Matters OPC Imtiaz Ahmed Director Revenue and PC Aslam Rame Deputy Director Zawar and other dealing officers.