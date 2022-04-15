LG polls in 17 Punjab districts on June 9: ECP

Ballot Boxes. Photo: The News/File

ISLAMABAD: The Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) Thursday issued the schedule for the first phase of local government elections in the Punjab province, fixing June 9 for polling in its 17 districts.

The names of districts wherein local government elections will be conducted include Attock, Jhelum, Mandi Bahauddin, Hafizabad, Sialkot, Khushab, Chiniot, Toba Tek Singh, Sahiwal, Muzaffargarh, Layyah, Khanewal, Vehari, Bahawalpur, Rajanpur, Pakpattan and Dera Ghazi Khan.

According to the schedule, nomination papers may be filed with the returning officers concerned on April 21-25 and scrutiny of these will be carried out from April 27 to May 7, followed by filing of appeals against acceptance or rejection of nomination papers on May 10-12.

Likewise, appeals will be disposed of by May 14 and till May 19 as the intending candidates will have the option to withdraw their nomination papers. Election symbols will be allotted on May 20.



Meanwhile, barring Quetta and Lasbela, local bodies elections are being held in 32 districts of Balochistan. There are 838 union councils in 32 districts of Balochistan. The number of rural wards is 5,345. The number of urban/rural wards in 32 districts of Balochistan is 914. There are seven municipal corporations and 49 municipal committees while polling will be conducted on May 29.