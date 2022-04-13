ECP releases schedule for first phase of local govt elections in Sindh

A file image of women casting their votes. — APP/File

ISLAMABAD: The Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) Wednesday released the schedule for the first phase of local government (LG) elections in Sindh.

According to a notification issued by the ECP, the first phase will cover 14 districts of Sukkur, Larkana, Shaheed Benazirabad and Mirpurkhas divisions with elections due on June 26.

Polling hours will be observed from 8am to 5pm while results will be announced on June 30.

The following is the schedule of the polls:

April 28 — Public notice inviting nomination papers to be issued to returning officers (RO)

May 10-13 — Filing of nomination papers with ROs by candidates

May 14 — Publication of names of nominated candidates

May 16-18— Scrutiny of nomination papers by ROs

May 19-21 — Filing of appeals against the decision of ROs

May 23-25 — Deciding of appeals by the appellate authority

May 26 — Publication of revised list of candidates

May 27 — Last date for withdrawal and publication of revised candidate list

May 28 — Allotment of symbols to contesting candidates

June 26 — Polling day

June 30 — Consolidation of results

The ECP has barred executive authorities from announcing development projects or using state resources to influence the elections in favour of a particular candidate.

“If any person in government service misuses his official position in any manner in order to influence results of the elections, he shall be liable to proceed against under the law,” the statement read.

Moreover, the election commission also barred transfers and postings of government officers or granted them leaves in divisions for which the election schedule had been issued without the commission's prior approval.