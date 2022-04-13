ECP releases schedule for first phase of local govt elections in Sindh

ISLAMABAD: The Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) Wednesday released the schedule for the first phase of local government (LG) elections in Sindh.
According to a notification issued by the ECP, the first phase will cover 14 districts of Sukkur, Larkana, Shaheed Benazirabad and Mirpurkhas divisions with elections due on June 26.
Polling hours will be observed from 8am to 5pm while results will be announced on June 30.
The following is the schedule of the polls:
The ECP has barred executive authorities from announcing development projects or using state resources to influence the elections in favour of a particular candidate.
“If any person in government service misuses his official position in any manner in order to influence results of the elections, he shall be liable to proceed against under the law,” the statement read.
Moreover, the election commission also barred transfers and postings of government officers or granted them leaves in divisions for which the election schedule had been issued without the commission's prior approval.
