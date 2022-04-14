ECP announces schedule for LG polls in Sindh

ISLAMABAD: The Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) on Wednesday announced the schedule for the first phase of local bodies’ elections in Sindh, fixing June 26 for the by-polls.

In the first phase, the local bodies’ elections will be held in 14 districts of Sukkur, Larkana, Shaheed Benazirabad and Mirpurkhas divisions, in which the elections will be held from 8am to 5pm on June 26 and the results will be announced on June 30. The full timeline for the first phase of local government elections is as follows:

April 28: Public notice will be issued to returning officers (ROs) for nomination papers.

May 10-13: Candidates will submit nomination papers to the ROs

May 14: Names of nominees will be published.

May 18-16: Nominations will be scrutinised by the ROs.

May 21-19: Appeals may be lodged against the decision of the ROs.

May 25-23: Appeals will be decided by the appellate authority.

May 26: Revised list of the candidates will be published.

May 27: Deadline for publication of the list of resigned and revised candidates.

May 28: Competing candidates will be allotted marks.

June 26: Polling day

June 30: Announcement of results

For ensuring fair and free elections and to prevent corrupt practices, the ECP directed the executive not to use state resources to announce development plans or influence elections in favour of a candidate. The ECP warned that action would be taken against any government official found misusing his position to influence the elections. The Election Commission banned the transfer and appointment or dismissal of government officials without the prior approval of the commission in these districts, where the elections schedule was announced. The schedule for elections in remaining 16 districts of the province will be announced later.