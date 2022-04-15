PPP-MQM pact in interest of Sindh: Murad

SUKKUR: Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah has said that the recently signed agreement between Pakistan People’s Party and Muttahida Qaumi Movement Pakistan is in line with the best interests of the Sindh. But some elements are unnecessarily creating doubts on it.

Talking to media while attending his father's death anniversary in Wahar near Sehwan on Thursday, the Sindh CM said the local body elections in Sindh will be held in two phases. The first phase will be held on June 26 while the second phase will take place in July.

He maintained that any division in any of the provinces, including KPK should be as per aspiration of the people of the region, however, he ruled out any possibility of division in Sindh province.

He asserted the democratically elected government will complete its tenure and criticised the poor policies of the previous government, which led to numerous issues including the water crisis.

He thanked the prime minister for visiting Karachi and added that some of the problems, which were placed before the PM, were resolved immediately.

“I had a detailed discussion with the PM on the issues faced by Sindh, including load-shedding, traffic menace, NFC Award, KCR's inclusion in CPEC, shortage of funds,” said Shah, adding that matters related to the current political situation, law and order situation, economy and provincial affairs were also discussed with him.

To a question about new president of the country, Shah replied the decision regarding the president and other matters including holding the next general elections will be taken with the consensus of all coalition partners.

He added Sindh government will provide security to the PTI rally in Karachi, adding, “PPP believes in democracy and freedom of expressions.”