IHC summons Islamabad DC for not auctioning seized vehicles

Islamabad: Islamabad High Court (IHC) on Thursday summoned Islamabad Deputy Commissioner (DC) Hamza Shafqaat in person to submit written explanation within 10 days on not carrying out process of auction of 900 seized, unclaimed and tampered vehicles.

The court remarked why contempt of court proceeding should not be held against him on not auctioning these vehicles.Justice Tariq Mehmood Jahangiri of IHC held hearing on petition filed by a citizen Sher Alam who was represented by advocate Sajjad Baloch while police officials were also present on the occasion. The court remarked that DC was asked when the process of auction of seized vehicles would take place, but no reply was submitted. The court said that DC deliberately did not follow court order.