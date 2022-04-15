LAC holds ‘Cityscape of Lahore’ painting contest

LAHORE: Lahore Arts Council (LAC) organised a prize distribution ceremony of painting competition titled "Cityscape of Lahore" here at Alhamra Art Museum, Cultural Complex at Gaddafi Stadium on Thursday.

The Lahore Arts Council Executive Director Zulfiqar Ali Zulfi and Deputy Director Cultural Complex Naveed-ul-Hassan Bukhari distributed prizes and certificates among the winners. Around 85 artists across the country took part in the painting competition. All the paintings featured beautiful work by artists in almost every medium and size. Huzaila Zahid won the first prize of Rs20,000, Hafiz M Imran secured second prize of Rs15,000, Rs10,000 were won by Anwar Khan for third position, Rs7,000 by Shabana Anwar for fourth and Hafsa who secured fifth position won Rs5,000. On the occasion, Zulfiqar Ali Zulfi congratulated the winners and said that the young artists have painted the beauty of Lahore in their unique style. “The competition aims to highlight the culture of Lahore in the world and hone the skills of the youth,” he added. Deputy Director Cultural Complex Naveed-ul-Hassan Bukhari said that the relationship between Alhamra and the young generation grows on daily basis. The participants in the competition appreciated the efforts of Alhamra and expressed their best wishes for its administration.

Mehfil-e-Ramazan begins: The Lahore Arts Council (LAC) Thursday organised its enlightening programme, Mehfil-e-Ramazan, here at Alhamra Arts Centre, which would continue throughout the holy month. According to a Lahore Arts Council spokesperson, teachers and students of Alhamra Academy of Performing Arts performed Hamd-o-Sana, Naat, Qawwali, Qasida Burda Sharif and other performances with great love and zeal.