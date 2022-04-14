AJK PM rejects allegations against him

Sardar Abdul Qayyum Niazi. Photo: Twitter/AJK PMO

MUZAFFARABAD: Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK) Prime Minister Sardar Abdul Qayyum Niazi in a meeting with PTI Chairman Imran Khan on Wednesday rejected the allegations levelled against him.

The AJK PM informed PTI Chairman Imran Khan about ‘the facts’. Imran Khan termed all the allegations levelled against him incorrect. Sardar Abdul Qayyum Niazi said that the AJK premiership is a trust and he is ready to tender resignation as AJK PM. He said that he enjoyed the confidence of the party chairman and he is grateful to the party chairman in this regard.

According to the press secretary to AJK PM, PTI Chairman Imran Khan constituted a committee, headed by former minister for foreign affairs Shah Mahmood Qureshi, to resolve the issues. The committee would give its decision today in light of all the facts.

However, sources said that the removal of AJK PM is final as he had failed to muster support of the majority legislators while senior minister Muhammad Tanvir Illyas will be able to get the required number of votes and will become the AJK prime minister. M Tanvir Illyas has been assured of support not only by the legislators of his party but also by the opposition members who promised to vote for him.Tanvir Illyas will hold the portfolio of AJK PM after getting the required number of votes in the state assembly tomorrow (April 15).