DUHS signs MoU to open collection points for medical tests

KARACHI:The Dow University of Health Sciences (DUHS) has entered into an agreement with a community pharmacy chain in Karachi to open collection points of Dow diagnostics labs at retail stores of the pharmacy chain to benefit the communities with quality offerings at an affordable rate.

A memorandum of understanding (MoU) was signed in this regard on Monday at the DUHS vice chancellor's (VC) secretariat in the Ojha Campus. DUHS VC Prof Muhammad Saeed Quraishy, Registrar Dr Ashar Afaq. Director Commercial Mr Saleem Chauhan, Head of Marketing Communications Kamran Bilgrami and Director HR Farhan Mehmood attended the MoU signing ceremony. Wasif Khan, the chief executive officer of the pharmacy chain DVAGO was also present on the occasion. Prof Quraishy appreciated the efforts of the teams from DUHS and DVAGO in making the collaboration possible, saying the Dow University being the largest healthcare university of Pakistan felt proud in collaborating with DVAGO. Dr Afaq also lauded the collaboration to extend laboratory services to a large number of people. He added that the DUHS wanted to have healthcare services accessible to the people of Pakistan, especially Karachi.

“With this MoU, we believe that we both can serve the humanity in a better way,” the registrar remarked. Khan said that the pharmaceutical chain signed the MoU because in the future, both the organisations could grow together in a positive manner and impact life of patients and customers. “The DUHS is a heritage brand in medical sciences, it has university, it has hospital, it has laboratory and radiological services. Today, the DUHS has collaborated with DVAGO and this partnership will grow further,” he remarked.