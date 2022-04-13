First ever cellular Therapy Training Centre set up in City

LAHORE:The International Society for Stem Cell Applications (ISSCA) and Global Stem Cells Group (GSCG) announced a new partnership with a local hospital to develop autologous bone marrow stem cell and exosome-based cell therapies and advance new therapeutic options for patients in the region and in this regard, the first-ever two-day physician workshop and training course was held in the City.

Benito Novas, CEO of the Global Stem Cells Group and Managing Director of ISSCA USA said, “We look forward to strengthening our relationship with the country and offering more support within the region”.

Regenerative medicine is a fast-paced field that is growing exponentially every year as more research is being conducted and products are being used in clinics and doctors’ offices worldwide, said Benito Novas Managing Director of the ISSCA on Tuesday.

This is the first time the ISSCA and Ramzan Ali Syed Hospital join forces for a stem cell certification course in the country. This collaboration was born out of a desire to bring new technologies and cutting-edge treatment to patients throughout the country, said Prof Dr Mehmood Shaukat, Head of Ramzan Ali Syed Stem Cell Centre.

The International Society for Stem Cell Application (ISSCA) is a multidisciplinary community of scientists and physicians, all of whom aspire to treat diseases and lessen human suffering through advances in science, technology, and the practice of regenerative medicine.

Ramzan Ali Stem Cell Centre is an all-inclusive healthcare facility in regenerative medicine located in the premises of Ramzan Ali Syed Hospital at Temple Road. It is a pioneering institution with a passion for the safety of all its patients.