SC defers hearing of presidential reference

ISLAMABAD: The Supreme Court has delisted the hearing of the Presidential Reference seeking interpretation of Article 63(a) of the constitution till the appointment of a new Attorney General for Pakistan

A five-member bench of the apex court headed by Chief Justice of Pakistan Justice Umar Ata Bandial, Justice ljaz ul Ahsan, Justice Mazhar Alam Khan Miankhel, Justice Munib Akhtar and Justice Jamal Khan Mandokhail was to resume today (Tuesday) hearing in the Presidential Reference seeking interpretation of Article 63(a) of the constitution.

The Assistant Registrar (Fixation) however, through a statement issued here on Monday stated that the instant matter has been delisted on the adjournment application filed by Ch. Aamir Rehman, learned Deputy Attorney General for the reason that appointment of Attorney General for Pakistan is awaited.

It is notified for information of all concerned law officers/advocates general/prosecutors general/ advocates advocates-on-record and the litigant public that the Const.P. No. 2/2022 along with reference No. 1/2022 fixed in the Supplementary Cause List No.181/2022 on 12/04/2022 at 1.00 pm before Larger Bench No. 1 comprising Justice Umar Ata Bandial, HCJ, Justice ljaz ul Ahsan, Justice Mazhar Alam Khan Miankhel, Justice Munib Akhtar and Justice Jamal Khan Mandokhail has been delisted on the adjournment application filed by Ch. Aamir Rehman, learned deputy attorney general for the reason that appointment of attorney general for Pakistan is awaited”, says a press release issued by the Assistant Registrar (Fixation) of the apex court.

It is pertinent to mention here that Attorney General Khalid Javed the other day had tendered his resignation to President Dr Arif Alvi after the government of PTI came to an end in the wake of the success of the confidence motion against former Prime Minister Imran Khan.