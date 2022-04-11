Khattak says united opposition fulfilled foreign agenda to de-seat PM

NOWSHERA: Former defence minister Pervez Khattak on Sunday alleged that the united opposition fulfilled the foreign agenda by toppling the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf-led government through an engineered no-trust motion.

“The leaders of opposition parties had become tools of external elements but the nation would never forgive them for the conspiracy hatched against a democratically elected government,” he said while addressing a protest rally at Shobra Chowk here.

Member National Assembly Imran Khattak, Advisor to Chief Minister Mian Khaliqur Rahman, Members Provincial Assembly Idrees Khattak, Ibrahim Khattak, PTI local activists including Mian Umar Kakakhel, ismail Khan Khattak and others also addressed the rally.

Pervez Khattak said that ex-premier Imran Khan was adamant to play the match till the last ball but the leaders of opposition parties joined hands with foreign plotters and ousted him through no-confidence motion.

He claimed that Imran Khan will now fight his case with the help of people and win the upcoming election with a heavy mandate in 2023. “This was the first inning of a test match but the second inning will be played with full force and won by our party with a thumping majority to make Pakistan a true sovereign country.

He said that the opposition's no-trust move against the government was a drama staged here at the behest of foreign masters as they did not want Pakistan to prosper and follow an independent foreign policy.

He said that the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz, Pakistan People’s Party and other parties had lost trust of the people and now staging new dramas to remain in media. Pervez Khattak said that the country for the first time in history had got an honest prime minister in the shape of Imran Khan but was ousted through a conspiracy.

He said that the ex-prime minister was making efforts to steer the country out of the economic crisis, end the menace of corruption and improve the standard of living of the common man. He said that rampant corruption in the previous governments of PMLN and PPP had caused colossal damage to the country’s economy due to which the people were now facing the price-hike and unemployment.

He held the PMLN and PPP responsible for the present price-hike, unemployment dwindling economy and burden of foreign loans on the country. Pervez Khattak said the country was faced with the challenges of price-hike and financial crunch owing to the flawed policies of previous governments.