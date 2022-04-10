Indian media celebrates Imran’s comments

KARACHI: Indian media -- newspapers, and TV channels -- have celebrated the remarks made by former prime minister Imran Khan in favour of India, dubbing the country as self-made, which has an independent foreign policy.
The viewers from Pakistan and India commented on the address of the former prime minister with the nation. One of the commentators said that the way India was praised publicly it seemed that Indian Actor Salman Khan was addressing, instead of Imran Khan.
One of the viewers said: "Well done Modi! How much did you pay to Imran Khan for the publicity,” adding, "No one ever did such a publicity of India."
KARACHI: Azam Khan, the Principal Secretary of Prime Minister Imran Khan, has written a letter to the interior...
ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Imran Khan is looking for an NRO from the opposition and has sought guarantees that the new...
KYIV, Ukraine: British Prime Minister Boris Johnson paid an unannounced visit to Kyiv on Saturday in a “show of...
A woman carrying food bags walks past pepole queuing outside a state-run supermarket to buy essential food items in...
The Islamabad High Court. Photo: The News/File ISLAMABAD: The Islamabad High Court has directed the interior...
Imran Khan holding the alleged letter. Photo: Screengrab of PTIV videoISLAMABAD: Federal cabinet late Saturday...
Comments