Indian media celebrates Imran’s comments

Imran Khan getting reading before his April 8 address to the nation. Photo: Twitter

KARACHI: Indian media -- newspapers, and TV channels -- have celebrated the remarks made by former prime minister Imran Khan in favour of India, dubbing the country as self-made, which has an independent foreign policy.

The viewers from Pakistan and India commented on the address of the former prime minister with the nation. One of the commentators said that the way India was praised publicly it seemed that Indian Actor Salman Khan was addressing, instead of Imran Khan.

One of the viewers said: "Well done Modi! How much did you pay to Imran Khan for the publicity,” adding, "No one ever did such a publicity of India."