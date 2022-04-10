PTI leaders continue supporting Imran Khan

Provincial leaders and workers of the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) on Saturday staged a power show in the Quaidabad area of Karachi under the demonstrations the party has been holding with the name ‘Karwan-e-Wafa’ to express loyalty with Prime Minister Imran Khan.

The leader of the opposition in the Sindh Assembly, Haleem Adil Sheikh, attended the public gathering along with PTI parliamentary leader Khurrum Sher Zaman, PTI Karachi President Bilal Ghaffar, members of the provincial assembly Saeed Afridi, Raja Azhar, Shehzad Qureshi and hundreds of PTI workers.

Addressing the participants, Sheikh said the bid to oust the prime minister had become a matter of national honour. All the stooges of America had gathered against Pakistan, he remarked, adding that Khan would not allow anyone to conspire against Pakistan.

The entire nation stood behind Khan, he stated.

“We accept the apex court decision,” said Sheikh. He, however, asked where the Supreme Court was when the opposition parties had set up a market in the Sindh House to buy MNAs.

He remarked that even when a door was broken, courts took notice but when the president asked for the interpretation of Article 63A, the apex court was not in haste.

Calling the likely next prime minister Shahbaz Sharif ‘Cherry Blossom’, the PTI leader said he had been dependent on the United States.

He was of the view that Khan was fighting a war for Pakistan. He called for the party workers to come out on Sunday on the captain's call. The foreign agents and traitors would not be forgiven, he said.

Zaman said Khan had called a protest on Sunday to show the true face of traitors who had forged an alliance against him. He alleged that the leadership of the Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM) had received benefits from the US for years.

The PTI was ready to start the biggest political campaign in the history of Pakistan, the PTI parliamentary leader maintained.

Criticising the Muttahida Qaumi Movement-Pakistan (MQM-P), he said the MQM-P had been demanding that Nine Zero be reopened but it was once the bastion of terrorist elements. He claimed that the MQM-P would not win a single seat from Karachi in the next elections.

Khan fought for Pakistan's honour all over the world while Shahbaz called the nation a beggar, he said, adding that now the nation would decide who was the beggar and who was the hero.

Ghaffar said that this war was a fight between the truth and falsehood. Those who handed over Aafia to the US are now telling the nation they would confront America, he added.

Afridi said Pakistan Peoples Party Co-Chairman Asif Ali Zardari had become a priest of dollars. He recalled that earlier drone attacks were carried out on the houses of Pashtuns. He said his uncles and cousins were also martyred in drone attacks for which he blamed Zardari.

Khan saved the country from drone attacks and he was the leader of the Islamic world, he said.