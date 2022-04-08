Logos of the Pakistan Stock Exchange and Federation of Pakistan Chambers of Commerce and Industry. The News/File

LAHORE/KARACHI: The Supreme Court (SC) protected the Constitution and saved democracy, said the people following the SC verdict declaring the National Assembly's deputy speaker’s ruling on no-confidence motion as illegal, thereby, restoring the Lower House of Parliament after it was dissolved by the president on the advice of Prime Minister Imran Khan.

The businessmen community hoped that the SC verdict would lead to political stability and pave the way for economic activities to flourish as the economy had been under pressure for the past several days.

The people from industry and stock market said that the political uncertainty had adversely impacted the economic activities as well as creating negative sentiments in the stock market and bringing down the rupee value against the dollar to a historic level, which had caused colossal losses to national economy as well as to individuals.

Anjam Nisar, former President Federation of Pakistan Chambers of Commerce & Industry (FPCCI), talking to The News, said that as far as the court’s decision was concerned, it would augur well for the economy. He said that for the last many days, political uncertainty had a direct bearing on the economy, which was reflected from the deterioration in different economic indictors. "All attention was focused on politics and nobody cared about the economy as how it had been enduring grave consequences of political unrest in the country,” Anjam Nisar said.

He pointed out that the stock market was under stress and rupee devalued massively on the one hand and, on the other hand, inflation jumped. He said that court's decision would help ease the political crisis that would be positive for the economy, however, he believed fresh election would eliminate the political crisis as after a new government, the economy would be able to receive proper attention.

Anjam Nisar said that in the presence of political crisis, the country would not be able to utilise its resources for betterment of the economy.

Adil Ghaffar, stock broker and former General Secretary PSX Stock Brokers Association, said that the SC verdict would help the bourse to gain to some extent, however, the real picture would emerge once the vote of no-confidence took place on Saturday. “We will have to wait till the next week how the market behaves in the post no-confidence scenario”, he noted. He said the political unrest of the last few days had negatively affected the stock market and an improvement in the political atmosphere would help the market regain.

He said, "The market is not with any particular government but reacts to the policies related to economy.” He feared more negative impacts for the stock market if the political situation remained in a limbo even after the SC verdict.

The civil society was particularly happy on the SC verdict.

The Human Rights Commission of Pakistan (HRCP) welcomed the SC judgment restoring the National Assembly and calling for the vote of no-confidence to be held. The HRCP said it was critical for the court not to compromise on any aspect of respect for, and compliance with, the Constitution. This decision would have a long-term effect in terms of strengthening constitutional democracy. “Equally, we urge all political actors, and especially the restored federal government, to renew their commitment to democratic values and to put the needs and rights of ordinary citizens before narrow political interests,” the HRCP statement said.

Peter Jacob, Executive Director Centre for Social Justice, said, “The Supreme Court has fulfilled its constitutional and judicial responsibility to the optimum without taking any pressure. Therefore, this decision will go down into history as landmark in strengthening the democratic foundation of the political system. We welcome this decision whole-heartedly.”

Muhammad Tahseen, Executive Director South Asia Partnership Pakistan, said, “I am happy that we have a constitution and the judges have upheld it.”

Neelum Hussain, Executive Director Women Action Forum, said, “It is such a relief that the Supreme Court has upheld the Constitution. It seems a huge weight has been lifted after this judgment.”

Zahid Islam, Executive Director Sangat Foundation, said, “The Supreme Court did the right thing. Khan Sahab committed a mistake. He should have resigned.”

Ume Laila, Executive Director HomeNet Pakistan, said, “The unconstitutional act of April 3 was highly condemnable. No one has the right to violate the constitution. The Supreme Court’s decision today has upheld the constitution and is welcoming.”

People at large also hailed the verdict.

Ali Akbar from Layyah said that the decision was a victory of democracy. Unfortunately, democratic norms were destroyed consciously and certificates of traitors were being circulated. After this decision, the court had closed this chapter now. “Democracy will flourish and supremacy of constitution will be ensured," said Ali Akbar talking to The News.

Muhammad Najaf from Rajan Pur said it was a landmark judgment. The apex court had provided an opportunity to politicians to serve the nation selflessly instead of serving their personal gains. According to him, all political parties should make pro-people policies so that masses could stand with them in difficult times. He further said that Imran had failed because of his anti-people policies. The PTI government had targeted dissent and silenced the opposition. Imran was unaware of the suffering of common people, therefore, he faced failure. PMLN and PPPP should learn lessons from Imran’ failure, said Najaf while talking to The News. The decision showed that the SC believed in continuity of democracy. This verdict would give strength to democracy and it would ensure human rights, said Najaf.

Muhammad Mudassar from Hafiz Abad appreciated the court and said survival of Pakistan was conditioned with democratic process. The historical decision would align the history of Pakistan, he said while talking to The News.

He said, “We are on the verge where a slight mistake could harm the country. The court has buried the doctrine of necessity.” He said that Imran was doing lip service only and did nothing for the common people. After this decision, experienced politicians from PPP and PMLN would run the economy of the country.

On the contrary, Muhammad Zia from Gujranwala said that after this decision, PMLN and PPPP people would become part of the government while cases of corruption against them were pending in the accountability courts. He said that Imran would move for another battle.

Asim Butt, resident of Garhi Shahu, Lahore said the SC verdict was the last nail in the coffin of Niazi government. He had miserably failed to deliver but wanted to rule without knowing how to rule. He said that Imran Khan should accept this verdict for the good of the common people and in the vast of interest of the country.

Gohar Ali from Peshawar said the SC verdict had saved the country from anarchy and chaos now. Mummad Irshad from Sukkur said that there was great responsibility on the shoulders of PMLN and PPP to promote culture of co-existence rather than take revenge on their political opponents. Meanwhile, many people were seen congratulating each other on the SC judgment restoring the National Assembly.