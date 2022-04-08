Ismail says opposition to act against NAB, overseas voting after coming into power

Sindh Governor Imran Ismail has said the opposition in the country wants to come into power for a period of four to six months just to disband the National Accountability Bureau and withdraw the facility of online voting to the overseas Pakistanis.

He expressed this opinion on Thursday while talking to journalists at an Iftar reception at the Governor House. He stated that he would accept the judgment of the Supreme Court of Pakistan in letter and spirit.

He said that a plan was being prepared by the opposition to get rid of the proposal of using electronic voting machines in the general elections. The opposition had always demanded that fresh general elections should be held in the country, he said.

He added that there was no reason for the opposition to shy away from the fresh elections when Prime Minister Imran Khan was ready to hold them. Ismail maintained that a conspiracy had been hatched up against Pakistan from outside the country and they would not allow anyone from abroad to change the regime.

He said that Pakistan was a sovereign country and they wanted that its sovereignty remained intact. He recalled that earlier, a similar conspiracy had been hatched up against the regime of former prime minister Zulfikar Ali Bhutto.

The governor said a letter received from the United States showed the conspiracy, which was why it was placed before the National Security Committee. The governor said that he was looking into the party’s affairs earlier handled by Jahangir Khan Tareen and Aleem Khan as he was saddened that the two leaders were no more with the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI).

He said that he became more saddened after seeing allegations levelled by Aleem against the PTI. To a question, the governor said that Muttahida Qaumi Movement-Pakistan leader Faisal Subzwari should tell who compelled his party to leave the PTI’s coalition government.