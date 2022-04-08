Political parties hail ‘historic’ SC verdict

By and large, political leaders in Karachi welcomed on Thursday the Supreme Court’s order that reinstated the National Assembly and declared the deputy speaker’s ruling against the no-confidence motion to be unconstitutional.

PPP hails decision

Reacting to the Supreme Court (SC) verdict against the deputy speaker’s ruling on the no-confidence motion, Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah on Thursday night stated that the apex judiciary had upheld the principles of justice.

In a tweet, the CM said Parliament and the judiciary had successfully protected the Constitution as per the oath taken by them. “Today is a victory for the Constitution, Today is a victory for Pakistan,” read the tweet.

Talking to a private television news channel, he said that on Saturday, Prime Minister Imran Khan would complete the hat-trick of his removal as earlier he had stepped down himself after dissolving the National Assembly while the opposition also removed him in its mock session of the National Assembly by passing the vote of no-confidence against him.

Shah said that a fascist government in the country had already come to an end a few days back. He said that the opposition political parties after coming into power would introduce reforms in the electoral process.

He said that the PM used to claim that he knew everything but in fact he did not know anything. Meanwhile, Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) Sindh President Nisar Ahmed Khuhro said the supremacy of the Constitution had been ensured in the country due to the struggle waged by the people of Pakistan.

He greeted the people of Pakistan and the Supreme Court for upholding the Constitution. He said the anti-people and anti-constitution elements did not have the courage to face the public. The PPP was ready for early elections but electoral reforms were important for the purpose, Khuhro maintained.

He was of the view that the proposals of using the result transmission system and electronic voting machines should be done away with for preventing rigging in the polls.

The PPP Sindh president said that reforms should be introduced in the electoral process to make the elections transparent so that nobody should get the opportunity to raise any objection to the electoral process. He said that the people who earlier claimed that the opposition had been running away from the polls were in fact themselves not ready for the polls.

Karachi Metropolitan Corporation Administrator Barrister Murtaza Wahab, who is also the law adviser to the CM, said the Supreme Court had given a historical judgment by declaring that the deputy speaker of the National Assembly had given an unconstitutional ruling.

He said that the PPP appreciated the order of the apex judiciary as it had wisely taken care of the latest attack on the Constitution. The judgment of the apex court had empowered the democratic institutions and pleased the general public as it showed that no one was above the Constitution, Wahab remarked. He also hoped that the judgment would help restore economic stability in the country. The SC order would empower the national institutions and serve as a guard against any future attempt to subvert the constitution and law, he said.

The PPP also held fireworks at the Peoples Secretariat to celebrate the SC verdict. PPP leaders

Latif Khosa and Waqar Mehdi attended the event. The party also held celebrations at the Bilawal House.

PTI holds demonstration

Supporters of the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) held a demonstration in Sohrab Goth in the late hours of Thursday to express their support for the party supremo Imran Khan. Two spokespersons of the PTI—Sindh chapter told The News that the PTI leaders were engaged in consultation with the top leadership after which a statement on the Supreme Court's decision would be issued to the media.

Religious parties

The local leadership of the Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam-Fazl (JUI-F) celebrated the judicial verdict against the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf’s federal government’s move to dissolve the National Assembly.

JUI-F leader Qari Muhamnmad Usman told The News that the Supreme Court’s decision was the victory of their political struggle. He demarked that the apex court decision would be remembered in the history of Pakistan.

He said that the decision would keep the nation united regarless of political affiliations because the people believed in the supremacy of the Constitution. The local leadership of the Jamaat-e-Islami (JI) in Karachi did not hold celebrations over the verdict like other opposition parties but they nevertheless hailed the apex court decision saying that the Supreme Court had buried the doctrine of necessity.

Other parties

Leaders of the Muttahida Qaumi Movement-Pakistan also hailed the apex court verdict, calling it a historic moment in the history of Pakistan. The party also held a celebration in Bahadurabad where it called its workers on Thursday night.

The Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz’s youth wing in Karachi held motorcycle rallies in various areas to celebrate the SC verdict. Party supporters from various areas were asked to reach the Karachi Press Club after midnight on motorcyles. PML-N leaders said their event was the celebration of the victory of the Constitution.

The Qaumi Awami Tahreek Pakistan also welcomed the apex court verdict declaring the deputy speaker's April 3 ruling unconstitutional. The party’s president, Ayaz Latif Palijo, in a statement said that the Supreme Court had saved the Constitution.

He added that his party was indifferent to the political outcome of the no-confidence move against the PM. Meanwhile, the Grand Democratic Alliance (GDA), which is an ally of the PTI, said that it would respect the judicial verdict. GDA Information Secretary Sardar Abdul Rahim told The News that the party respected the Supreme Court decision and believed that it would strengthen democracy in the country.

However, he predicted that the new government would face more difficulties. “We pray for the new government to overcome the new challenges and lead the country towards development,” he said.

Rahim also clarified that the GDA would continue to support Imran Khan. He said the GDA had promised Imran Khan that it would not back the opposition and it would keep the promise. He said the party would soon convene a meeting to decide the future course of action.